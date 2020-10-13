Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 13th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
