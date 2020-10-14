Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG - Free Report) : This provider of health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ensign has a PEG ratio of 1.30, compared with 0.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Ensign Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
RPM International Inc. (RPM - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
RPM International Inc. Price and Consensus
RPM has a PEG ratio of 1.57, compared with 2.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
RPM International Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Image: Bigstock
