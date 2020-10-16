Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.
Cooper Tire Rubber Company (CTB - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, markets and sells tires of a wide range of vehicles, including truck and bus radial has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.1% over the last 90 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 16th
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
