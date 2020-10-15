In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen's shares gained 10.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price
Cowen Group, Inc. price | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
AllianceBernstein's shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Kforce Inc. (KFRC - Free Report) : This provider of professional staffing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote
Kforce's shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Kforce, Inc. Price
Kforce, Inc. price | Kforce, Inc. Quote
