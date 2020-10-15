In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 15th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This provider of commercial specialty contract services in the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.33, compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homes in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
RPM International Inc. (RPM - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
RPM has a PEG ratio of 1.58, compared with 2.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
