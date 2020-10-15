Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This provider of commercial specialty contract services in the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.33, compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homes in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

RPM International Inc. (RPM - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

RPM has a PEG ratio of 1.58, compared with 2.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

