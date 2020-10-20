Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This leading arts and crafts specialty retailers in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) : This company that provides sleep solutions and services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus

 

SpartanNash Company (SPTN - Free Report) : This food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

