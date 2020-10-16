In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:
Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and marketer of diagnostic testing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 24% over the last 60 days.
Quidel Corporation Price and Consensus
Quidel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quidel Corporation Quote
Quidel’s shares gained 63.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Quidel Corporation Price
Quidel Corporation price | Quidel Corporation Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 33.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of custom designed engineering products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation Price and Consensus
AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation price-consensus-chart | AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp’s shares gained 37.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation Price
AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation price | AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation Quote
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This metals manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote
Worthington Industries’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Worthington Industries, Inc. Price
Worthington Industries, Inc. price | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
