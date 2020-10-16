Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:
Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG - Free Report) : This retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.38%.
Franchise Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Aegon N.V. (AEG - Free Report) : This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Aegon NV Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.98%.
Aegon NV Dividend Yield (TTM)
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of industrial flow management equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Flowserve Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.81%.
Flowserve Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:
Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG - Free Report) : This retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Liberty Tax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Tax, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.38%.
Franchise Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Liberty Tax, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Liberty Tax, Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Aegon N.V. (AEG - Free Report) : This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Aegon NV Price and Consensus
Aegon NV price-consensus-chart | Aegon NV Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.98%.
Aegon NV Dividend Yield (TTM)
Aegon NV dividend-yield-ttm | Aegon NV Quote
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of industrial flow management equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Flowserve Corporation Price and Consensus
Flowserve Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flowserve Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.81%.
Flowserve Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Flowserve Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flowserve Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>