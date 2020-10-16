In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) - free report >>
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) - free report >>
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.34, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.56, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
Nomura Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Nomura Holdings Inc Quote
Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Nomura Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Nomura Holdings Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Nomura Holdings Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>