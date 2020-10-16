Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.34, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.56, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

