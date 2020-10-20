Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
Daqo's shares gained 79.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
DAQO New Energy Corp. Price
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beacon Roofing's shares gained 20.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive's shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, and related services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen's shares gained 11.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
