Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.5% over the last 60 days.
Guess, Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
KBR, Inc. (KBR - Free Report) : This global engineering, construction and services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th
