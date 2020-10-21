In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.31, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.49, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.69, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
