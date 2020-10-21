Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This doors and windows designer, manufacturer and seller carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB: This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Avnet, Inc. AVT: This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnet has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
