Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This residential mortgage-backed securities manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.4%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

