Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Crocs' shares gained 24% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Crocs, Inc. Price
Crocs, Inc. price | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Franklin Resources' shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price
Franklin Resources, Inc. price | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive's shares gained 29.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
