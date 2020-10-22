In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.37, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.65, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers owner has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.06, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Diversified Healthcare Trust PE Ratio (TTM)
Diversified Healthcare Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
