Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) : This wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks Corp’s shares gained 30% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group’s shares gained 40.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) : This sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

National Beverage Corp’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) : This multi-jurisdictional gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming’s shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

