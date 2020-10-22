Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This distributor and retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.29%, compared with the industry average of 12.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.39%.
Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.34%.
Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment managerhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
