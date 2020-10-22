Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI - Free Report) : This designer and retailer of products for the outdoor and recreation market which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

YETI has a PEG ratio of 2.50, compared with 3.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in homebuilding and financial service businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

MDC has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) : This provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Copart has a PEG ratio of 3.06, compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

