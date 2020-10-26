New Strong Buy Stocks for October 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of truckload transportation and brokerage services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This provider of kidney dialysis services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
