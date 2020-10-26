Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rush Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of truckload transportation and brokerage services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This provider of kidney dialysis services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus

L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus

L.B. Foster Company price-consensus-chart | L.B. Foster Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) - free report >>

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - free report >>

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) - free report >>

DaVita Inc. (DVA) - free report >>

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary medical retail transportation