Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23rd:
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This video-first communications platform which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 95.3% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video has a PEG ratio of 8.39, compared with 12.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI - Free Report) : This designer and retailer of products for the outdoor and recreation market which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
YETI has a PEG ratio of 2.46, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
