New Strong Buy Stocks for October 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG - Free Report) : This leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Air Transport Services Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Air Transport Services Group, Inc Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 90 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This distributor of electronic components and computer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote
Central Garden Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) : This leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
