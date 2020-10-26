In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:
Cambridge Bancorp (CATC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Cambridge Bancorp Price and Consensus
Cambridge Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cambridge Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.
Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cambridge Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Cambridge Bancorp Quote
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
BRT Realty Trust Price and Consensus
BRT Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | BRT Realty Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.86%, compared with the industry average of 4.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.99%.
BRT Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
BRT Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Realty Trust Quote
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This provider of digital financial products and serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.96%.
Ally Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ally Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
