Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:
TopBuild Corp. (BLD - Free Report) : This installer and builder of insulation and other building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild's shares gained 9.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) : This developer and producer of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage's shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cambridge Bancorp (CATC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Cambridge Bancorp's shares gained 35.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
