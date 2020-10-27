In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:
Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) : This provider of smart water solutions which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Pentair plc Price and Consensus
Pentair plc price-consensus-chart | Pentair plc Quote
Pentair has a PEG ratio of 2.7, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pentair plc PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pentair plc peg-ratio-ttm | Pentair plc Quote
RPM International Inc. (RPM - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
RPM International Inc. Price and Consensus
RPM International Inc. price-consensus-chart | RPM International Inc. Quote
RPM has a PEG ratio of 1.57, compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
RPM International Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
RPM International Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | RPM International Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
