Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28 compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MarineMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
MarineMax, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Senior Housing Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.16 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Diversified Healthcare Trust PE Ratio (TTM)
Senior Housing Properties Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.34 compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
