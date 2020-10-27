Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28 compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.16 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.34 compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

