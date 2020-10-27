Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.72, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This arts and crafts specialty retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 39.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 50.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.72, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This arts and crafts specialty retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 39.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 50.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Big Lots, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>