Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN - Free Report) : This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Align Technology’s shares gained nearly 43% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.
Live Oak Bancshares’ shares gained 42% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
CNB Financial Corp’s shares gained 38.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Visteon Corporation (VC - Free Report) : This cockpit electronics and connected car solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Visteon Corp’s shares gained 36.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
