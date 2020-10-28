Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.39%.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.95%, compared with the industry average of 4.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.99%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy assets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.16%, compared with the industry average of 8.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

