In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) - free report >>
Caleres, Inc. (CAL) - free report >>
BRT Realty Trust (BRT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Interactive Tour and a Whole Lot More
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) - free report >>
Caleres, Inc. (CAL) - free report >>
BRT Realty Trust (BRT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.39%.
Caleres, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Caleres, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
BRT Realty Trust Price and Consensus
BRT Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | BRT Realty Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.95%, compared with the industry average of 4.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.99%.
BRT Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
BRT Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Realty Trust Quote
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy assets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.16%, compared with the industry average of 8.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>