Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.0%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 8.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
DCP Midstream, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
DCP Midstream, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream, LP Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.
Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
