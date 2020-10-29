Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.0%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

 

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream, LP Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 8.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

DCP Midstream, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

DCP Midstream, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream, LP Quote

 

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

 

Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.

Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ready Capital Corp (RC) - free report >>

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) - free report >>

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) - free report >>

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation