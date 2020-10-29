In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)
Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Bunge Limited (BG)
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Bunge's shares gained 20.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein's shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT - Free Report) : This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Verint Systems' shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cambridge Bancorp (CATC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Cambridge Bancorp's shares gained 30.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
