Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For October 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Central Garden Pet Company(CENT - Free Report) : This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus

 

Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus

Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) : This integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) : This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

NETGEAR, Inc.(NTGR - Free Report) : This global telecommunications firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) - free report >>

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) - free report >>

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - free report >>

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) - free report >>

Central Garden Pet Company (CENT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks communications finance