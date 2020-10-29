Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks For October 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Central Garden Pet Company(CENT - Free Report) : This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) : This integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) : This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
NETGEAR, Inc.(NTGR - Free Report) : This global telecommunications firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.
NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus
NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
