Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT - Free Report) : This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.53 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.31 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH - Free Report) : This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

