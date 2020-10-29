In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) - free report >>
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - free report >>
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Learn what Wall Street already knows in our Zacks Rank Guide.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) - free report >>
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - free report >>
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MarineMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
MarineMax, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT - Free Report) : This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Verint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus
Verint Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verint Systems Inc. Quote
Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.53 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Verint Systems Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Verint Systems Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Verint Systems Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.31 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH - Free Report) : This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote
Sally Beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>