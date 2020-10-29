In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Visteon Corporation (VC) - free report >>
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Start Your Free Portfolio Tracker Today
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Visteon Corporation (VC) - free report >>
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
Visteon Corporation (VC - Free Report) : This cockpit electronics and connected car solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Visteon Corporation Price and Consensus
Visteon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Visteon Corporation Quote
Visteon Corp’s shares gained 26.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Visteon Corporation Price
Visteon Corporation price | Visteon Corporation Quote
Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus
Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote
Chemung Financial Corp’s shares gained 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Chemung Financial Corp Price
Chemung Financial Corp price | Chemung Financial Corp Quote
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This activewear and lifestyle apparel products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
Delta Apparel’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price
Delta Apparel, Inc. price | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>