Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
K12 Inc (LRN - Free Report) : This technology-based education company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB - Free Report) : This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This healthcare diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?
The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits.
The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.
Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote
K12 Inc (LRN - Free Report) : This technology-based education company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
K12 Inc Price and Consensus
K12 Inc price-consensus-chart | K12 Inc Quote
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB - Free Report) : This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Kontoor Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kontoor Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kontoor Brands, Inc. Quote
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This healthcare diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?
The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits.
The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.
Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>