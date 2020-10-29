In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) : This provider of insurance and related products and services which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Cigna Corporation Price and Consensus
Cigna Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cigna Corporation Quote
Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Cigna Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cigna Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Cigna Corporation Quote
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This acquirer and developer of land primarily for residential purposes which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions companywhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
