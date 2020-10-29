Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Back to top

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) : This provider of insurance and related products and services which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This acquirer and developer of land primarily for residential purposes which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions companywhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

