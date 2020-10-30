In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:
Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)
Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 8.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
DCP Midstream, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
DCP Midstream, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream, LP Quote
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This motor fuels distributor and retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.
Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
