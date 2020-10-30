Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in gathering, processing and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT - Free Report) : This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Verint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus
Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.21 compared with 39.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Verint Systems Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.21 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?
The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits.
The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.
Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in gathering, processing and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Quote
Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP pe-ratio-ttm | Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Quote
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT - Free Report) : This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Verint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus
Verint Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verint Systems Inc. Quote
Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.21 compared with 39.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Verint Systems Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Verint Systems Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Verint Systems Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.21 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?
The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits.
The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.
Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>