Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.17, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.3% over the last 60 days.
OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI - Free Report) : This commercial and consumer financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.3% over the last 60 days.
South Plains Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
