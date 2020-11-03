Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

 

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MI Homes, Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MI Homes, Inc. Quote

 

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

 

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

 

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.17, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

 

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.3% over the last 60 days.

 

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

OneMain Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI - Free Report) : This commercial and consumer financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.3% over the last 60 days.

 

South Plains Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

South Plains Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

South Plains Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote

 

South Plains Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

South Plains Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

South Plains Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

South Plains Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) - free report >>

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) - free report >>

MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>

Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance transportation