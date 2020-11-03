In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) - free report >>
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - free report >>
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Discover the best free resources on Zacks.com
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) - free report >>
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - free report >>
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI - Free Report) : This disposable medical devices manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Quote
Merit Medical Systems’ shares gained 17.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Price
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. price | Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Quote
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
MarineMax’s shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MarineMax, Inc. Price
MarineMax, Inc. price | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
NIC Inc. (EGOV - Free Report) : This digital government services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
NIC Inc. Price and Consensus
NIC Inc. price-consensus-chart | NIC Inc. Quote
NIC’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
NIC Inc. Price
NIC Inc. price | NIC Inc. Quote
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote
Rocky Brands’ shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Price
Rocky Brands, Inc. price | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>