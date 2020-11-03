In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.12%.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.84%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.39%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.22%, compared with the industry average of 1.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
