Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.12%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.84%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.39%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.22%, compared with the industry average of 1.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.

