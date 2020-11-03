Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This acquirer and developer of land primarily for residential purposes which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of doors and windowswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

