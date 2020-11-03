In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Toro Company The (TTC) - free report >>
Stanley Black Decker, Inc. (SWK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Too much information and not sure what to do? Start here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Toro Company The (TTC) - free report >>
Stanley Black Decker, Inc. (SWK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Stock Picks That Play on COVID Retail Therapy
It was recently reported that September U.S. retail sales surged 1.9% in the fifth straight monthly rise. Sales rose in every major category except electronics and appliances. Here with more on what that means to our economic recovery, is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
1. John, even without the autos, U.S. retail sales were up +1.5% at the beginning of fall. So, is this a positive sign of strength in the economy?
2. Retail sales have snapped back quickly to pre-crisis levels and have done so faster than many economists had expected. But now with a spike up in coronavirus cases in some parts of the country, causing renewed tightening of restrictions for restaurants and bars especially, are you concerned that a letdown is in the offing?
3. This increase in September shows that the economy is still expanding moderately. With the personal savings rate having peaked, are you looking for that momentum to continue through years end?
4. Do you think the holiday shopping season will say a lot about this momentum?
5. How important do you think another round of federal stimulus would be to this momentum?
6. In the U.S. retail sales report for September, we learned about the strong growth of home improvement and garden supply buying. Toolmakers was one of the stock areas benefitting from that. Has that trend been played out yet?
7. Let’s look at a few of those stocks in that group… Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) , Makita (MKTAY - Free Report) and Toro (TTC - Free Report) .
That’s the latest on retail with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.