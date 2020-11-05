New Strong Buy Stocks For November 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cooper Tire Rubber Company (CTB - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, markets and sells tires of a wide range of vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.
The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cooper Tire Rubber Company (CTB - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, markets and sells tires of a wide range of vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cooper Tire Rubber Company Price and Consensus
Cooper Tire Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | Cooper Tire Rubber Company Quote
Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.
Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus
Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries Price and Consensus
LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.
The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>