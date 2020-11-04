Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI - Free Report) : This commercial and consumer financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.3% over the last 60 days.

 

South Plains Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

South Plains Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote

 

South Plains Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

South Plains Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

South Plains Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote

 

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

 

Bank7 Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

 

Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Meridian Corporation Price and Consensus

Meridian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote

 

Meridian Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.05, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Meridian Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meridian Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meridian CorporationQuote

 

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This various banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

 

Independent Bank Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Independent Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

 

