In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) - free report >>
Meridian Bank (MRBK) - free report >>
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Interactive Tour and a Whole Lot More
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) - free report >>
Meridian Bank (MRBK) - free report >>
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI - Free Report) : This commercial and consumer financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.3% over the last 60 days.
South Plains Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
South Plains Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote
South Plains Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
South Plains Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
South Plains Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Bank7 Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corporation Price and Consensus
Meridian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote
Meridian Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.05, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Meridian Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Meridian Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meridian CorporationQuote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This various banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
Independent Bank Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Independent Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.
The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>