Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.
First Internet Bancorp’s shares gained 52.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.8% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited’s shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Visteon Corporation (VC - Free Report) : This cockpit electronics and connected car solutions manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Visteon Corp’s shares gained 30.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
QCR Holdings’ shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
