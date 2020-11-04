In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) - free report >>
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Interactive Tour and a Whole Lot More
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) - free report >>
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and Consensus
PerkinElmer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote
PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PerkinElmer, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PerkinElmer, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Federated Hermes, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Federated Hermes, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of doors and windowswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.
The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>