Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.46%.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.68%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.39%.
The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX - Free Report) : This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.06%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.77%.
