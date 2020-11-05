Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

 

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This financial and investment service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.

 

Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

 

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

 

