Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This company that produces pulp and paperboard has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) : This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL - Free Report) : This heavy civil construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This company that produces pulp and paperboard has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus
Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) : This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote
MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote
Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL - Free Report) : This heavy civil construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus
Sterling Construction Company Inc price-consensus-chart | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>